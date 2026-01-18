Geno Auriemma’s UConn–Notre Dame rivalry stance turns heads

Geno Auriemma's No. 1-ranked and undefeated UConn Huskies squad takes on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on January 19.

Notre Dame currently has a 12-4 record and is ranked No. 23 in the country. This has made for a disappointing 2025-26 campaign, as this team was expected to be national championship contenders behind star guard Hannah Hidalgo.

The good news is that there's still plenty of time for the team to turn things around, and securing an upset against the defending national champions would work wonders in that regard. And recent history suggests that Notre Dame has as good a chance as anyone to take UConn down, given that the Fighting Irish have beaten the Huskies in three straight games dating back to the 2022-23 season.

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo celebrates after making a three point basket during a NCAA women's basketball game against No. 10 Louisville at Purcell Pavilion on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Geno Auriemma's stance on UConn-Notre Dame rivalry speaks volumes

UConn's three-game losing streak against Notre Dame makes it not surprising to hear that this game means a lot more to this roster than most of their other contests, which Geno Auriemma conveyed when speaking with the media on January 18.

When Auriemma was asked whether he thinks his current roster takes these matchups against Notre Dame more personally because of their losses to them in recent years, he said, "You know, I would say probably, the last — well, I mean, [Breanna Stewart's] group was here 10 years ago — and it was a huge rivalry back then. And then 10 years before that, when [Diana Taurasi] and those guys, Tennessee at the time was the dominant rival," per an X post from SNY.

"But when [Stefanie Dolson] and that group was here, I think Notre Dame became the biggest game of the year. Pretty much during the season, that's the game that everybody was kind of dialed in to. So it has been going on for quite some time," he continued. "And what has kind of made it interesting is, generally speaking, when we've played them, it has been two of the top five teams, or something like that.

"It kind of is reminiscent of the old Tennessee rivalry. So yeah, this one is, this group, I think it's probably, yeah. That's probably the rival that they probably [look to] the most," he concluded.

One would imagine that both teams will be dialed in to their showdown on Monday. If Auriemma can quell Notre Dame's winning streak against them, it will further prove why they're considered national championship favorites.

