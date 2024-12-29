Geno Auriemma Understands Why Azzi Fudd 'Overthinks' in UConn Return From Injury
The No. 7 ranked UConn Huskies women's basketball team produced a nice 67-41 win over Providence on Sunday, which brings their record to 11-2 on the season.
The win was standout guard Azzi Fudd's second game back since returning from a knee sprain she suffered against the Louisville Cardinals on December 7, and her first time returning to the starting lineup since that sprain.
However, Fudd struggled to get anything going Sunday, as she finished the game with 8 points on 3 of 11 shooting to go along with 1 assist and 1 steal in 24 minutes played. This comes after Fudd scored 0 points in 8 minutes played in UConn's December 21 game against USC.
Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma was asked about Fudd shaking off the rust when speaking with the media postgame, and had some interesting things to say.
"Yeah, it does, it takes a lot of time," Auriemma said about Fudd (who missed nearly all of the 2023-24 season due to a torn ACL) returning to form, per the UConn Huskies YouTube account. "And it takes a lot of game action. And you see... moments where it's what it could be.
"But I know a lot of times for kids early on in their careers, a lot of thinking about [things], and I know that's a big part of [it]," Auriemma continued. "I know she overthinks things... she overthinks things, and when you're busy thinking, it's hard to play. And if you can't think, you can't play. So basketball is a funny game that way.
"So right now, her head is getting in the way of her game, and I'm hopeful that... putting her in the starting lineup may have her in that regard," he added.
Given how great Fudd can be, her returning to her lethal ways would be a huge boost for the Huskies.