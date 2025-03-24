Georgia Amoore Doesn’t Lament Missed Shot in Kentucky NCAA Tournament Elimination
Georgia Amoore's five-year college career came to a close Sunday afternoon as Kentucky fell to Kansas State 80-79 in a thrilling overtime contest.
For nearly the entire game No. 5 seed Kansas State and No. 4 seed Kentucky were trading baskets which then led to overtime tied up at 69. Kansas State was led by Temira Poindexter who shot lights out from beyond the arc with eight three-pointers. Kentucky was able to go up by two with a little over a minute left in the extra period until Poindexter hit a three to take a one-point lead.
The Wildcats had possession for the final shot and went to their star Amoore. With 3.2 seconds left, Amoore inbounded the ball got it back on the baseline with two seconds remaining and put up a floater. The ball bounced twice off the rim and fell away as Kentucky was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament.
Amoore's college career ended with that missed shot, which was a clean look. But after the game Amoore wasn't hard on herself for failing to convert.
"I'm not gonna let one shot affect five years," Amoore said. "Thats pretty much it."
Amoore began her college career at Virginia Tech playing four years there before transferring to Kentucky for her fifth year. Throughout her years for the Hokies, she averaged 14.7 points and 5.2 assists per game.
Her college resume was astounding. She recorded the first triple-double in Virginia Tech history, led the Hokies to their first ACC title and Final Four appearance, and became the program's all-time assists leader.
She continued to thrive for the Wildcats as she tied Kentucky's record for most points in a game scoring 43 in a win against No. 13 Oklahoma on Feb. 2. She also was named First-Team All-SEC this season.
While it was not the ideal ending to Amoore's college career, she finished her final game with 18 points and six assists.
The future is bright for Amoore, as she is projected to be the No. 11 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, according to ESPN's most recent mock draft.