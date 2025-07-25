Golden State Valkyries Announce All-Star Out for Season with Injury

Perhaps the best story of this 2025 WNBA season so far has been about what the Golden State Valkyries have accomplished.

Given that the Valkyries had to rely on a WNBA Expansion Draft back in December to produce their roster (which only let them pick from a pool of players that each current WNBA team didn't place in their six protected roster slots), just about everybody in the women's basketball community believed that the Valkyries would be bottom-dwellers in the league standings.

But that has not been the case. Golden State currently has a 10-12 record and are one game away from being in position for a playoff spot. Much of this success has been owed to Kayla Thornton, who has emerged as the Valkyries' best player. As a result of her averaging 14 points and 7 rebounds per game this season, Thornton was named a 2025 WNBA All-Star.

Valkyries' Thornton Sidelined for Rest of 2025 Season with Injury

However, Golden State and Thornton were dealt a brutal blow on July 25, as the team made an X post that wrote, "Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton, who suffered an injury to her right knee earlier this week in practice, underwent a successful surgery earlier today in San Francisco.



"Thornton will be out for the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season and will begin the rehabilitation process immediately.



"Wishing KT a speedy recovery. 💜".

There hadn't been much information released about Thornton suffering this injury, so this news came as a shock to many.

While the Valkyries have proven that they're capable of overcoming adversity, losing their best player for the rest of the 2025 season is going to sting.

