Golden State Valkyries Announce Inaugural Roster, With Surprising Cuts
The Golden State Valkyries have announced their inaugural season roster for 2025. While the reveal was met with excitement, it also sparked surprise and maybe some disappointment among fans due to a pair of noteworthy cuts: Laeticia Amihere and Kaitlyn Chen.
Reaction started bubbling online just before the Valkyries dropped the official roster when Amihere, a 2023 first-round pick (by the Atlanta Dream), posted a heartfelt message on social media: “Thank you fams and everyone for the love ❤️ to God be the glory and thank you Valkyries for the opportunity 🙏🏾.”
The post had some fans stunned, as Amihere had turned heads in preseason—particularly when Golden State faced off against the Los Angeles Sparks, a contest that saw Amihere drop an impressive 20 points, bringing the Valkyries within one point of tying the game.
Chen, a Bay Area fan favorite, also didn’t make the final roster. The former UConn guard electrified the crowd in her fourth quarter debut in the same game against the Sparks. Her connection with the fanbase made her release a tough pill to swallow for many.
These decisions spotlight just how competitive it is to make a WNBA roster. With only 13 teams and approximately 156 spots league-wide, even talented players with big support and strong preseason showings can find themselves waived.
While Amihere and Chen won’t be joining Golden State for its debut season, there is still a chance they get picked up by another team or play overseas and come back to the WNBA more prepared and matured in the future.
For now the Valkyries are ready to make their WNBA debut with a roster that blends some veteran leadership—like Kayla Thornton and Tiffany Hayes—with rising young talent such as Kate Martin and Carla Leite. With passionate support behind them, the Bay Area squad is geared up to make a memorable first impression on the league, even if some of the franchise's initial moves caught fans by surprise.