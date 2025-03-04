Hailey Van Lith Brushes Off Fifth Year Critics Amid Big 12 Player of the Year Win
On Tuesday, news broke that TCU Horned Frogs guard Hailey Van Lith had been named the Big 12 Player of the Year and Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.
This comes off of a regular season campaign where Van Lith led the Horned Frogs to a 28-3 record and No. 8 ranking in the AP Poll while averaging 17.6 points and 5.4 assists.
Van Lith transferred to TCU for her fifth and final season of NCAA eligibility after one season spent playing for Kim Mulkey at LSU. Before that, Van Lith spent her first three seasons at Louisville.
Van Lith spoke with the media on Tuesday after her award wins. And at one point, she had an interesting response about criticism she has received around taking her fifth year of NCAA eligibility at TCU.
"I think people are only saying that about me because I'm one of the ones they're paying a lot of attention to. There's a lot of girls that are taking their fifth years, and there's a lot of girls that are having a lot of success [like] I'm having that are taking their fifth years," Van Lith said, per an X post from On SI's Nick Giramonte.
"It's just the new norm, it's just what's going to happen now," Van Lith added. "It's funny to see people react and think about it negatively, but when you really analyze it, a lot of it comes down to frustration that they didn't have that opportunity. I'm not gonna allow people to make me feel bad because I was blessed with this opportunity to play five years.
"For a female in sports, the reality is the professional level just isn't as accessible or obtainable as the men's side. So to maximize on your brand on what you bring to the table... you have to take advantage of that in college," she added. "A lot of people see it as a bad thing, but I'm happy for all my fellow female athletes... that are gonna use up all the limelight they can to make the money they can while they're in college."
Props to Van Lith for speaking out against criticism she has clearly received as a result of using a final NCAA season.