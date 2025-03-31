Hailey Van Lith Confirms Physical Quirk Amid TCU NCAA Tournament Run
TCU Horned Frogs women's basketball star Hailey Van Lith has been one of the best performers throughout this entire NCAA Tournament and is a large reason why her team has advanced to the Elite Eight round, where they'll face the top-seeded Texas Longhorns on Monday.
Van Lith isn't afraid to get vulnerable when speaking with the media, which was conveyed with her opening up about the mental health struggles she has endured and eventually overcame while in college.
And during a press conference on March 30, Van Lith was asked about a physical quirk she has dealt with her entire life.
TCU on SI's Nick Girimonte asked Van Lith, "I read that your left leg is like a half-inch shorter than your right. Is it tougher to fade or drive one way or the other?"
"Yeah, that's true," Van Lith said with a laugh. "It is, and it does. There's a lot of physiological issues that I deal with because of it. My whole right side is stronger and bigger... and yes, I definitely always prefer to plant off my right leg. I think fading to my left is a lot more comfortable because the leg is shorter, so it probably doesn't really touch the ground as much. Just weird things like that.
"Yes, that's true, and I deal with it every day. But at this point in my career, I'm older and I know how to manage my body that way," she added.
Perhaps the most interesting part of this is that Van Lith's teammates at the podium had no idea until this question was asked. You learn something new every day.