Hailey Van Lith Fights Off 'Fear' in Embracing New Sky Role After Star Guard's Injury
Chicago Sky veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot suffered a non-contact knee injury during the first quarter of her team's June 7 game against the Indiana Fever. As soon as Vandersloot went down, many feared the worst: that she suffered an ACL injury.
And these fears were confirmed on June 8, when the Sky made an X post that wrote, "Courtney Vandersloot underwent an MRI yesterday that revealed a right torn anterior crucial ligament (ACL), an injury she sustained in the June 7th game against Indiana. Vandersloot will miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season and undergo surgery to repair the injury."
With Vandersloot out, the next point guard on the depth chart of Chicago's roster is rookie Hailey Van Lith. And when speaking with the media on June 10, Van Lith addressed her potentially increased role in the wake of Vandersloot's season-ending injury.
"The best thing I can do is be excited for it. I think the most that I can battle and keep away the fear of the moment, and being scared of it, I think is gonna help me play free and play loose, and do what I do," Van Lith said when asked about her role potentially increasing amid Vandersloot's injury, per the Chicago State of Mind Sports YouTube account.
"I think in college, this is what I did. I stepped up and I led teams in uncomfortable situations. And so I'm kind of excited that this is what I specialize in, so let's see if I can do it at the next level. It's really gonna be a challenge, it's gonna be really really hard, and I know that. But as long as I keep a positive attitude about it, I feel good about how I'll be able to carry myself," Van Lith continued.
"I don't know what's in store. I don't necessarily know if [the Vandersloot injury] means I'm gonna play much more or if my role is gonna change at all, but I'm willing to energetically step up and contribute to the team a little bit more."
Van Lith's minutes during the Sky's June 10 game against the New York Liberty will be telling, in terms of how the team will want to utilize her moving forward.