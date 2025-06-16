Hailey Van Lith's Boyfriend Gets Honest About WNBA Rookie Season With Sky

When Chicago Sky veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot suffered an ACL injury last week, it seemed likely that rookie guard Hailey Van Lith (who had been Vandersloot's backup to that point) would have her role with the team expand.

And it certainly did on June 15, as Van Lith played 24 minutes during the Sky's 78-66 win over the Connecticut Sun. She also finished with a WNBA career-high 16 points (on an efficient 6 of 8 shooting from the field) to go along with 5 rebounds.

Despite this victory, it hasn't been very smooth sailing for the Sky to this point, as they currently hold a 3-7 record. But that doesn't seem to have dampened Van Lith's spirits, which was conveyed by her boyfriend Jalen Suggs (who plays for the Orlando Magic in the NBA) during a June 16 appearance on ESPN.

"It has been really cool. It has made me become very reflective on my rookie year, and on my journey throughout my own path in the league," Suggs said when asked about Van Lith's rookie campaign, per an X post from espnW.

"Watching her take it on has been motivating as well, honestly. She's, I think, one of the purest competitors that I've ever met, that I've been around, and she pushes me to embrace that side of myself as well," he added. "But seeing her maneuver being a rookie, seeing a new situation, a new team, different pace of basketball... has been really cool. And us bouncing off each other, I think, has been great for both of our growth."

"[Hailey Van Lith's], I think, one of the purest competitors that I've ever met."@JalenSuggs talked about how Van Lith's growth as a pro motivates him 💪 pic.twitter.com/a4CotEkk4O — espnW (@espnW) June 16, 2025

It's cool to hear how Suggs and Van Lith are supporting each other in their respective professional basketball journeys.

