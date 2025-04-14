Hailey Van Lith Tells Us What Has Her Confident Heading into 2025 WNBA Draft
Hailey Van Lith is one of the most talked about names heading into the 2025 WNBA Draft, but her journey to this moment has been full of twists and turns, making it a true comeback tale.
After bouncing between programs, including a tough stretch at LSU where doubts about her pro potential began to surface, Van Lith started slipping out of draft conversations altogether. But she found her footing at TCU, where her playmaking, grit and determination helped lead the Horned Frogs to a first-ever Elite Eight appearance, putting her back into the spotlight.
We caught up with Van Lith at an event celebrating her collaboration with JLab April 10, where they were announcing the newest additions to JLab’s audio product line firsthand, including the JBuds Pods, Go Pods, and Epic Open Sport earbuds.
When asked if she had any butterflies heading into Monday’s draft, given what a landmark moment it is in her career, she responded calling it a blessing, especially after all the hurdles she’s overcome. Van Lith shared that she’s looking forward to the day and feeling confident saying, “I’ve been playing at my peak.”
We couldn’t resist bringing up Diana Taurasi’s iconic “reality is coming” line aimed at the 2024 rookie class. When asked how she felt about that sentiment as she eyes heading into the league, Van Lith kept it honest, “I have no idea yet. There’s definitely a learning curve,” she said, before adding with a smile, “It could smack me in the face.”
The consensus about Van Lith’s draft projection is that she could go late in the first round or early in the second, with ESPN hearing chatter around the league leaning towards the latter.
While there is a lot of wiggle room for where she could land, one thing’s for sure—Van Lith is guaranteed to make a splash wherever she ends up.