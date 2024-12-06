Hannah Hidalgo's Absurd Backwards Pass Highlights Notre Dame's Overtime Win vs Texas
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish women's team might boast the best backcourt in all of college basketball — men's or women's — right now.
We're talking about the dynamic duo of sophomore Hannah Hidalgo and senior Olivia Miles. These two have been absolutely fantastic all season long, and their excellence was on display during their thrilling 80-70 overtime win over the formerly undefeated No.4 ranked Texas Longhorns on December 5.
Hidalgo looked like the best player on the court during the game, and she finished with a whopping 30 points (on 11-20 from the field), 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals.
But it was one pass Hidalgo had in the second quarter that will steal headlines (such as this one) regarding Notre Dame's win.
Hidalgo picked the pockets of Longhorns guard Rori Harmon on the perimeter. The two scrambled for the ball, Hidalgo ended up with it, and in one motion threw a no-look, backward, overhead pass to Miles, who was streaking down the court.
The pass ended up hitting Miles perfectly on the fly for an easy two points.
Notre Dame's women's basketball X account posted a video of the insane pass with the caption, "smiling and kicking our feet rn 😆😆
@HannahHidalgo → @oliviamiles06".
Prior to Thursday's contest, Hidalgo was 4th in NCAA women's basketball in points per game, with 23.9. But her 30-point performance on Thursday will vault her past Maya McDermott at No. 3 and position her right behind USC Trojans superstar JuJu Watkins — who she outplayed when Notre Dame and USC faced off last month.
Notre Dame have a superstar on their hands.