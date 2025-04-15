Harmoni Turner Explains Why She Left Las Vegas Aces Hanging Amid WNBA Draft Selection
With the No. 35 overall pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft, the Las Vegas Aces selected Harvard star guard Harmoni Turner. This made her the second player in Harvard's history to be drafted without first playing for another school.
Turner's impressive collegiate career, which included her averaging 18.5 points per game across her four seasons, including 22.5 points per game as a senior. While Turner now faces an uphill battle to make the Aces' loaded regular season roster, her offensive upside and elite IQ (both on and off the basketball court) will work in her favor.
However, Turner's relationship with the Aces wasn't all smooth sailing at first, which was conveyed in an April 14 X post from Callie Fin of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
"[Aces president] Nikki Fargas said the Aces weren't able to get ahold of Harmoni Turner on the phone but noted that she has 'such a tremendous story' and has all the attributes you want in point guard, from 3-level scoring ability to court vision and speed," Fin wrote soon after the draft pick was made.
It didn't take Turner long to address why she left the Aces hanging, as she replied to Fin's post about 40 minutes later and wrote, "guys i’m so sorry! my phone was literally freezing 😩!".
Hopefully, Turner was able to fix this issue and get in contact with members of the Aces front office in the wake of her getting drafted.
What's for sure is that Turner likely had one of the best nights of her life last night and is certainly deserving of celebration.