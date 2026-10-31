How to Watch Dream vs Valkyries WNBA Finals Game 7: TV Channel, Time, Streaming

The first WNBA Finals Game 7 is upon us, as the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries will meet in a winner-take-all game to decide this year's champion.

Many of the games in this series have been hard-fought defensive battles, and the better defensive team will likely emerge victorious in this Game 7. It should also be one of the most-watched WNBA games of the year, despite it taking place on Halloween.

Here's where you can watch Saturday's WNBA Finals Game 7 showdown between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries:

When: Saturday, October 31

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Where to watch (TV): USA Network

Streaming: Peacock

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco

Golden State Valkyries center Kiah Stokes (41) extends for the ball against Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada (3). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atlanta Dream Scoring 70 Points Could Decide WNBA Finals Winner

It's no secret that the Valkyries were the WNBA's best defensive team by a wide margin during the regular season, and have proved that throughout these playoffs.

But the Dream also has a high-powered offense that scored the third-most points (91.3) per game during the regular season.

Atlanta has only reached that regular season points per game average against Golden State once in the WNBA Finals to this point. However, another point threshold has been a better indicator of who wins games between these two teams.

The Dream are 3-0 in games they've scored at least 70 points in this series and 0-3 in games where they haven't reached that mark.

Atlanta scored 79 points in their Game 2 victory, tallied a whopping 97 in their Game 3 win on their home court, and scored 80 points with their backs against the wall in Game 6. The games in which they didn't score 70 points were Game 1 (64), Game 4 (62), and Game 5 (55).

The most telling game is Game 2 for Atlanta, since it was played at the Valkyries' Chase Center in San Francisco. Game 7 will be played there, and their success there proves that they're capable of winning on the Valkyries' home court.

Neither of these franchises has ever won a WNBA championship. Then again, that is saying two completely different things, as the Dream have been in the WNBA since 2008 and the Valkyries' first season was in 2025.

But that historical context doesn't matter now. All that matters is who will show up and perform when the lights are brightest on Saturday night.