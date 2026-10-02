How to Watch Wings vs Valkyries: Winner-Take-All Scenario in Game 3

The No. 2-seeded Golden State Valkyries host the No. 7-seeded Dallas Wings in their winner-take-all Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Friday night.

The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Indiana Fever in their own Game 3 on Thursday night, which means that the defending WNBA champions face whoever wins this Wings vs. Valkyries showdown in the WNBA Semifinals.

Here's where you can watch Friday's Wings vs. Valkyries game:

When: Friday, October 2

Time: 9pm ET

Where to watch: ESPN2

Streaming: Fubo/YouTube TV/Sling TV (Subscription required)

It's worth noting that Fubo offers a free trial, so you would be able to watch this game for free and then cancel the trial afterwards if you were only interested in this particular winner-take-all game.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) dribbles by Golden State Valkyries guard-forward Kaila Charles (6). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Home Court Advantage Looms Large in Decisive Wings vs. Valkyries Game

Being the higher seed in a first-round WNBA playoff series is a huge advantage for any team, as the higher seed gets to play two games out of a potential three on their home court.

But home-court advantage is even more of a factor in this Wings vs. Valkyries series, given how dominant these two teams have been on their respective home courts this season.

Golden State's 17-5 record at home this season was the best in the WNBA. Right behind them was Dallas, whose 16-6 record at home was the second-best.

The Valkyries also beat the Wings in the two regular season games they played at Golden State's Chase Center this season. Although the Valkyries did beat the Wings on Dallas' home court during their one regular season contest there.

This home-court dominance has continued into the postseason, as the home team has won both games in this series so far. Dallas will have to buck that trend on Friday night if they want to extend their season.

Can Paige Bueckers Find Her Groove Against Golden State?

Wings star guard Paige Bueckers has struggled against the Valkyries this season.

Bueckers averaged 20.9 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game on 51.2% shooting from the field during the regular season.

In her five games against the Valkyries this year (three regular season games and their first two playoff contests), she's averaging 16.8 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game on 47.0% shooting from the field.

That's a distinct difference and shows how well Golden State has defended Bueckers. Dallas was able to overcome another mediocre offensive night from Bueckers in Game 2 (she finished with 10 points on 3-of-13 from the field in 43 minutes) because of a historic game from Arike Ogunbowale.

It's hard to imagine Ogunbowale producing another performance like that. Therefore, Bueckers will have to figure out this Valkyries puzzle if her team has a chance of advancing on Friday.