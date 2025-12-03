Inappropriate Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese Question Leaves NBA Star Stunned Silent

WNBA superstars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are subject to a lot, given their respective platforms within the sports world.

Given that these two are arguably the two most famous players in women's basketball, it's easy to forget that they're both just 23 years old and are fresh out of college. While their long-standing rivalry with one another lends itself to fascinating storylines, these narratives often get taken way too far.

At this point, the women's basketball community has more or less moved on from the rivalry between them, at least until the next time they match up on the court. But for those whose main focus is on mainstream (i.e., male) sports, the supposed beef between Clark and Reese is often the first thing that comes to mind when women's basketball is brought up. And this can often manifest in bizarre topics of discussion that would probably be better off not getting brought up at all.

Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Team WNBA guard Caitlin Clark (right) and Angel Reese against the USA Women's National Team during the 2024 WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns Asked Strange Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Question

Caleb Pressley is an internet personality who was formerly affiliated with Barstool Sports. He is best known for his Sundae Conversation show, which is an off-the-cuff, informal interview where Pressley asks various celebrity guests random and bizarre questions that are often set up for jokes that are intended to get the celebrity to laugh.

New York Knicks star center Karl-Anthony Towns was the guest on the November 30 episode of Sundae Conversation. At one point in their discussion, Pressley did a segment called "Shirt vs. Skins."

"In this segment, I'm going to name two people, and you tell me if they're playing basketball, who would be shirts, and who would be skins," Pressley said to KAT. The second group of people he then asked was Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark.

This question was inappropriate (and sexist) because "Shirts and Skins" involves one player or team competing shirtless ("Skins") as a way to differentiate between the two teams on the court.

After Towns didn't answer, Pressley asked him whether women can play "Shirts vs. Skins". Towns didn't respond again, which prompted Pressley to crack a lewd joke.

Pressley has mentioned Clark and Reese several times in recent days, as he asked Indiana Fever star (and Clark's teammate) Sophie Cunningham which player she likes more during a December 1 episode of his Halftime Circus show. Cunningham responded by saying Clark.

Cunningham also made waves with a comment she made about the gender pay gap at one point in Pressley's show.

