Indiana Fever Draw WNBA Ratings Interest Despite Caitlin Clark's Absence

The Fever are still drawing a large TV audience, despite star guard Caitlin Clark not being on the court.

May 28, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) cheers from the bench in the first quarter against the Washington Mystics at Entertainment & Sports Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images / Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

The Indiana Fever's June 3 game against the Washington Mystics will mark the third consecutive contest that superstar guard Caitlin Clark is missing because of a left quad strain. When news about this injury broke, the Fever made it clear that Clark was going to miss at least two weeks, which would keep her sidelined for at least four games.

The Fever have struggled in these first two Clark-less contests, losing to both the Mystics and the Connecticut Sun. And not only did the team struggle on the court, but interest in watching Indiana play saw a marked decline. This was demonstrated by the Fever's May 28 loss to Washington, where there was a 39% drop in average viewership (it averaged 357,000 viewers) compared to Clark's most recent active game.

However, the Fever still drew considerable interest despite Clark being sidelined, as that May 28 contest was the 10th most-viewed WNBA game in NBA TV's history.

And a June 3 article from Sports Media Watch revealed similar interest in Indiana's May 30 game against the Sun. The article wrote, "Regional WNBA action featuring Sun-Fever in most markets averaged 851,000 viewers on ION Friday night, marking the network’s largest audience of the young season and a 119% increase over the comparable window last year (389K). Caitlin Clark missed the game due to injury."

The fact that the Fever are still setting standards in terms of TV viewership, all without having the sport's biggest superstar competing on the court, speaks volumes about how Clark's fans are not only loyal to her but have also become devoted to her team.

It will be interesting to see what viewership looks like for the Fever's June 3 rematch against Washington.

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

