Indiana Fever Fans Celebrate New Roster's Bucket Getting Ability
The Indiana Fever produced a 104.2 offensive rating during the 2024 regular season, which was third-best in the WNBA.
However, during their final 15 games of the regular season, Indiana amassed a 109.8 offensive rating. For comparison, the second-best in that span was the reigning champion New York Liberty, whose rating was 106.1.
This is largely due to the Fever's "big three" of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell, who all averaged at least 14 points per game last year (Boston right at 14 while Clark and Mitchell each averaged 19.2).
With Mitchell re-signing, the Fever brought all of that firepower back for 2025; and not only that, but they've added other lethal offensive threats to their roster, namely Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner.
A February 20 post from the Fever's X account exemplified this by including a graphic showing that the five players mentioned were in the top 30 of scoring in the WNBA last season.
"certified buckets 🪣
"we have the most players in the top 30 in scoring from last season 🔥," the post wrote.
Fever fans are loving this not-so-subtle flex in the post's comments.
"We will be a top 5 offense in WNBA history next season," one fan wrote.
Molly McGrath added, "ITS GOING TO RAINNN THIS SEASON lmao".
"Keep in mind, Mitchell came back fresh off injury last year, and it took her a handful of games to get her bearings under her. Won't be surprised if she's averaging 22+ on close to 50% from the field," added a third.
This high-powered offense should be a joy for all basketball fans to watch in 2025.