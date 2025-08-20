Indiana Fever Insiders Reveal Additional Caitlin Clark Injury

The Indiana Fever have been without their most talented player for most of the 2025 season, as superstar guard Caitlin Clark has missed over 20 games to this point with various soft tissue injuries.

Clark had never missed time due to an injury in her collegiate and professional basketball career before this season. She then had to sit out one of the Fever's preseason games with a quad issue, and suffered a left quad strain shortly into the regular season that caused her to miss three weeks. She then returned for a few games and began dealing with a groin issue, which caused her to miss more time.

No. 22 then returned on July 9 against the Golden State Valkyries, played in four games, and suffered another groin injury in the final minute of the team's July 15 contest against the Connecticut Sun. She hasn't played in a game since.

Jul 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts with a possible injury after a play against the Connecticut Sun in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark's Additional Ankle Injury Revealed

Only these four injuries had been reported to this point in the season. However, Indiana Fever beat reporters Scott Agness and Chloe Peterson made reports on August 20 that Clark had suffered an additional injury earlier this month.

Agness made an X post that wrote, "Fever All-Star guard Caitlin Clark tweaked her left ankle during a workout in Phoenix, league sources told Fieldhouse Files."

Peterson then followed this up with her own reporting, writing, "Sources confirm to me that Caitlin Clark suffered a 'very mild' bone bruise in her left ankle on Aug. 7. @ScottAgness first.



"[Source stresses that this tweaked ankle does not affect her return timeline]. Sans ankle injury, she would still be out rehabbing her groin."

Sources confirm to me that Caitlin Clark suffered a “very mild” bone bruise in her left ankle on Aug. 7. @ScottAgness first.



Source also stresses that this does not tweaked ankle does not affect her return timeline. Sans ankle injury, she would still be out rehabbing her groin. — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) August 20, 2025

While it might seem strange that the Fever didn't report this ankle injury, it seems that they didn't need to because Clark was already being ruled out because of her groin ailment.

Still, this is not good news for the Fever and its fan base. While Peterson reported that it has no impact on Clark's groin rehab, one would assume that she had to ramp her rehab down somewhat, at least until her ankle was fully healed. And logically, this would have added some onto her recovery timeline.

Regardless, it's unclear as ever regarding when (or if) Clark will return to the court this season. All fans can do at this point is keep trying to send positive energy Clark's way and hope for a message from head coach Stephanie saying that No. 22's return is imminent.

