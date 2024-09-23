Indiana Fever Make Huge Change Amid WNBA Playoffs
The Indiana Fever decided not to wait until the season was over to announce organizational changes. In fact, the franchise is shaking things up at the top.
The team announced Kelly Krauskopf is returning as President of Basketball and Business Operations Monday.
Krauskopf had served as Fever President for nearly two decades before leaving to join the Pacers as an assistant general manager.
A move this significant only naturally leads to speculation about whether more changes could be on the horizon, particularly when it comes to the positions of general manager and head coach.
However, current Fever GM Lin Dunn notably celebrated the move on X, posting party emojis in conjunction with the statement announcing the move.
And according to a TheNextHoops article, Krauskopf was also a part of the search that led to the team eventually hiring coach Christie Sides, singling out Sides' communication skills when the latter was an assistant with the team.
The above should be taken as good news for the current power structure of the Fever, yet the news itself was still noteworthy given the timing and the importance of the position, and with Indiana still competing in the playoffs.
Krauskopf returns with a strong foundation to build upon, obviously anchored by star rookie Caitlin Clark.
She will look to return the Fever to the level of success they had when she was previously running things. As the once again team President was the architect the last time the franchise tasted championship glory, going all the way back to 2012.