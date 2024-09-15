Indiana Fever Player Silences Caitlin Clark Critics
Those who like to criticize Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark are struggling to find aspects of her game to gripe about.
One person who has been notoriously terse toward Clark is women's basketball icon Sheryl Swoopes. Among what she has said regarding the rookie is that Indiana would still be a playoff team without her in a July episode of her "Queens of the Court" podcast with Jordan Robinson.
The Fever are slated to make their first playoff appearance since 2016 and have already won more games this season than they have in the past two seasons combined.
In fact, even Fever veteran guard Erica Wheeler refuted Swoopes' claim and admitted that Indiana would not be in this playoff position without the former Iowa Hawkeye.
On September 14, X user @CClarkReport posted, "Would the Fever be in the playoffs without Caitlin Clark?"
Wheeler replied by saying, "No! But we here! Stay tuned in!"
Her response already has nearly 500,000 views and over 10,000 likes in the 12 hours since it was posted. In her post's comments, Clark fans are thankful that someone on the team is willing to acknowledge the massive positive impact that Clark has brought on the court.
While Indiana still has two more games to play in the regular season, it appears that they will lock up the No. 6 seed and therefore face off against the No. 3 seeded Connecticut Sun in the first round. Connecticut won three out of their four games against Clark and the Fever this season, but Indiana won the most recent matchup and is a vastly improved team from earlier on in the year.