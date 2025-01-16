Indiana Fever to Build Exclusive New Performance Center Before 2027 WNBA Season
The Indiana Fever were far and away the most popular WNBA team during the league's celebrated 2024 campaign. This was proven through essentially any metric, from TV ratings to ticket sales.
Yet, despite the above and the unprecedented impact of having Caitlin Clark on the roster, the team did not have its own dedicated practice facility. Instead the squad operated within space reserved for them in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of both the Fever and Indiana Pacers.
However, that is going to change in the future.
Pacers Sports & Entertainment announced plans to build the Fever the team's very own state-of-the art performance center in downtown Indianapolis.
According to a press release, ground will be broken on the new facility this summer and it will be ready to open prior to the 2027 WNBA season.
Plans for the center are still being finalized but the building is set to be 108,000 square-feet, at a value of $78 million. The training facility will be exclusive to the Fever, while the franchise will still play games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Fever President of Basketball and Business Operations Kelly Krauskopf believes the construction of the soon to be facility is a testament to the status and vision of the organization.
“This elite training center is a reflection of our organization’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that our players have the highest level of resources to be successful. As we look to the future, the focus of creating a first-class player experience designed exclusively for women athletes will set us apart," Krauskopf said.
The Fever are the latest WNBA team to continue the trend of upgrading the amenities for its athletes. In the case of Indiana, the announcement could come at a favorable time heading into free agency as it attempts to upgrade the roster as well.
Regardless of how the offseason shakes out, the Fever organization seems serious about capitalizing on the historic momentum it is currently riding. With this latest announcement only serving as further proof.