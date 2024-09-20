Indiana Fever Will Face Connecticut Sun In WNBA Playoffs
It's official. Caitlin Clark's first postseason appearance will take place in the same place her first WNBA game did, in Connecticut against the Sun.
The Indiana Fever were locked into the sixth seed regardless of the result of the team's game against the Washington Mystics. However, the third seed was still to be determined going into the final night of regular season action.
But the Sun's win over the Chicago Sky sealed the playoff matchup most had expected. Which means Clark will renew her rivalry with DiJonai Carrington and company.
The two teams have met four times already, with the first three contests coming early in the year. The Sun won those initial three games.
The Fever took the most recent contest however. That win did take place in Indiana though.
This best-of-three series will start at Mohegan Sun Arena and the Fever will at least need to split the first two games in order to get back home to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
It's clear that Clark and the Fever have come a long way since the season started and will have a chance to show just how much they've grown as the franchise returns to playoff action for the first time since 2016.
All eyes will be on Clark come game one on Sunday. She'll get a crack at proving there will be no postseason adjustment necessary like the one she had to make to joining the professional ranks.
We'll all see soon enough if CC and the Fever have improved enough to upset the Sun.