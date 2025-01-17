Indy Ignite Volleyball Players Discuss 'Pretty Sick' Caitlin Clark Support at Game
On January 11, the Indy Ignite professional indoor volleyball team held its inaugural regular season contest as part of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF, the leading professional volleyball league in the United States) after becoming a PVF expansion team in the 2025 season.
Their second game (both at home) occurred on January 16 against the Grand Rapids Rise. And that had one of the biggest superstars in the sports world show up to support.
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark was seen at the game with her boyfriend Connor McCaffery, and had many wholesome moments with a young fan sitting beside her that made waves on social media.
Clark also posed for a photo with the Ignite players (who won the match and are now 2-0 on the season) after the game, which was posted on X by user @deedub75.
Several Ignite players spoke with the media after the match ended. And it didn't take long for Clark's name to come up.
"We're in a position where we're not Caitlin Clark where we take one photo, we're gonna [have to take] 10 million," Azhani Tealer said when discussing the team's interactions with fans, per an X post from Indy sportswriter Richard Torres.
The players were then asked about Clark showing her support.
"[It was] pretty sick," Tealer said. "She's probably one of the most popular people in the world in the past year, so we're glad she came. We're thankful for that. She's always welcome back, obviously."
Leketor Member-Meneh then added, "Women supporting women in women's sports is very, very, very, very important... So huge shoutout to all the women who are coming out and supporting us, and just know we're giving it right back when we can."
It sounds like Clark's showing of support meant a lot to these Ignite players. It certainly gave their success much more attention on Thursday.