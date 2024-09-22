Insiders Speculate A'ja Wilson Could Be Reason For Caitlin Clark Nike Shoe Delay
Nike made major waves earlier this year when they won the bidding war for rookie sensation Caitlin Clark, signing her to an eight-year, $28 million endorsement deal that was set to include a signature shoe.
Many people expected Nike to create Clark's signature shoe quickly and get it on the market as fast as possible. Yet, not only is there no Clark shoe available, but it seems Nike is still on the very ground floor (if that) of getting this signature shoe out into the world.
In a Saturday podcast episode from "House of Strauss", NBA agent/marketer Nate Jones speculated that the reason for Clark's Nike shoe getting put on pause is tangentially due to A'ja Wilson.
"I think a lot of [Clark not yet having Nike product] has to do with managing everything that they're hearing from athletes, participants, fanbase, athletes themselves on the WNBA side," Jones said.
"I got handed lightning in a bottle, and I don't have a shoe for her her rookie year. And I'm likely not gonna have a shoe for her next year. But I've got the MVP of the league, A'ja Wilson, her shoe is coming out. And it feels like a lot of this is around avoiding upsetting that, right? Like, 'Hey, she can't go before A'ja.'
"Who the f*** says she can't go before A'ja?" Jones added. "It's business. This isn't about charity... No matter what you think of A'ja Wilson, it's obvious the business opportunity with Caitlin Clark is much more substantial and much less risky. But for whatever reason, she has been put on the backburner."
Jones then said, "If you're having trouble getting shelf space back, getting people into the stores... Caitlin Clark is a cultural phenomenon which causes people to do things, like wearing her shoe everywhere, saying 'I support her.' Why wouldn't you just take that slam dunk? Why wouldn't you do that?"
While the true reason for the delay with Clark's shoe is unknown, what's for sure is that a lot of money is being left on the table with each passing day that it isn't available to the public.