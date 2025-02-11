International Star Emma Meesseman Shuts Down Rumored WNBA Signing
While she might not be one of the biggest names within the women's basketball community, Emma Meesseman could be one of the world's most talented players.
The Belgian international standout was drafted into the WNBA in 2013 and spent the first seven seasons of her WNBA career with the Washington Mystics, where she was a two-time WNBA All-Star and won 2019 Finals MVP. She then played the 2022 season with the Chicago Sky before heading overseas to play with the Istanbul, Turkey-based professional basketball team, Fenerbahçe S.K.
Meesseman has produced an incredible career playing in Europe, and is arguably the best professional women's basketball player in the world who's not currently part of the WNBA.
There has been some speculation about Meesseman potentially returning to the WNBA this offseason, especially after her Belgian Women’s National team head coach Rachid Meziane was announced as the Connecticut Sun's new head coach.
Rumors began swirling once again on February 11, when X account @CoachRookie posted, "☀️ 2× WNBA All-Star, 2019 WNBA champion, 2019 WNBA Finals MVP, 6× EuroLeague Women Champion, 2023 EuroBasket Women Champion & MVP Emma Meesseman is signing with the Connecticut Sun."
While this post received a lot of attention, the account is certainly not a credible source and didn't cite where this alleged information came from.
And this rumor was soon shut down by Meesseman herself, who wrote on X soon after, "I have not signed or decided anything yet. Just enjoying our recent qualification for Eurobasket 🇧🇪 Only official source would be me :)".
Sounds like the WNBA community will need to hear confirmation from Meesseman herself about a potential signing this offseason.