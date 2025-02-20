Iowa Coach Dubs WNBA Gatekeeping Around Caitlin Clark Popularity 'Disappointing'
A common narrative within the women's basketball community during the 2024 WNBA season was the apparent reluctance that former and veteran players had to embrace Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.
There were several instances of this, all of which painted a picture that made it seem like Clark — despite all the attention and ensuing growth the brought to the entire sport — might not be welcome in the eyes of some.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Jan Jensen (who was the assistant coach during Clark's four years there) addressed this during a recent interview with Hawkeye Headquarters.
"I think it's disappointing," Jensen said per an X post from Blake Hornstein when he asked her about the "gatekeeping" that occurred within the WNBA upon Caitlin's arrival.
"Really, the evolution is... that's the process. And if you love what you do, whatever part of the process that you are, I believe that you want to enjoy it and you want to keep moving the needle.
"So I never quite understood that," Jensen continued. "Because it always takes something unique and special to kind of make folks double-take, right? Why is something popular in pop culture? Well, the right people like it, and then everybody starts to like it, and that's just how it works, right?"
She then added, "And then when you have a generational talent like a Caitlin, and she's doing everything that she possibly can and doing it with such flare, when that was met with 'Hold on, wait, no, you can't, or where were you then?' I just think it should have been such gratitude."
Jensen is speaking for many of Clark's fans with this wise take.