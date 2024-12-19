Women's Fastbreak On SI

Iowa Coach Jan Jensen Conveys Caitlin Clark's Impact Exceeds Any Critics

Caitlin Clark's former Iowa coach Jan Jensen praised No. 22's means of managing criticism on Thursday.

Grant Young

Iowa associate head coach Jan Jensen and Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrate after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Penn State, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won, 108-67. 230114 Penn St Iowa Wbb 039 Jpg
Iowa associate head coach Jan Jensen and Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrate after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Penn State, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won, 108-67. 230114 Penn St Iowa Wbb 039 Jpg / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark has been at the receiving end of multiple impressive honors and accolades during the month of December.

This started with her being named the Time Athlete of the Year for 2024 earlier this month and continued on Wednesday, when it was announced that her alma mater Iowa Hawkeyes would be retiring her No. 22 jersey on February 2, 2025.

There's no doubt Clark is more than deserving of these honors (despite what some may say). And Clark's former assistant coach at Iowa Jan Jensen, who assumed head coaching duties after Lisa Bluder retired, spoke candidly about Clark's lasting impact on Thursday.

"I think Caitlin's impact will not just be on this year's [team], but most every year to come," Jensen said, per Hawkeye HQ's Blake Hornstein. "I think I've used that Michael Jordan analogy with North Carolina, right? I think he will always be part of the lore... I think Caitlin is similar in that impact.

"I think she's amazing in what she continues to handle, with all that she's done and succeeded. The way that kid can manage and shine far exceeds anything that her critics can throw at her," Jensen continued.

"She changed the game, she moved the needle... I think she is so deserving. I mean, that Time magazine Athlete of the Year, it's monumental, right?"

While it remains to be seen whether the Hawkeyes can compete for a National Championship without Clark, the program will continue to benefit from her impact for years to come.

