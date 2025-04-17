Iowa Fans Miffed by Mystics Lucy Olsen Jersey Miss After WNBA Draft
The Washington Mystics placed a major emphasis on the 2025 WNBA Draft. This is shown by them making moves to secure themselves three of the first six picks (No. 3, No. 4, and No. 6) in the draft, which they used to select Notre Dame star Sonia Citron, USC standout Kiki Iriafen, and Kentucky guard Georgia Amoore.
However, the Mystics' draft wasn't done there. With their No. 23 pick, the Mystics selected beloved former Iowa Hawkeyes guard Lucy Olsen.
While Olsen only played one year in Iowa after spending her first three NCAA seasons at Villanova, the Hawkeyes' fanbase quickly came to adore her due to her effective offensive skillset, infectious smile, and bubbly, optimistic personality.
Iowa fans have proven to be among the most loyal in all of college basketball. And this fierce loyalty was displayed once again after the Mystics made a mishap (in the eyes of fans) with an April 16 X post.
The post showed the jerseys of Citron, Iriafen, and Amoore and wrote, "First look at the rookies’ new threads 👀".
And fans have been quick to note that Olsen's jersey was not included.
"What about Olsen ….. Lucy deserves spotlight too," one fan wrote.
Another added, "Um hello? Lucy Olsen? Unless you just drafted her for online engagement at this point?"
"You're missing one," wrote a third.
Olsen, like just about every other non-first round WNBA Draft pick, faces an uphill battle when it comes to making the Mystics' roster. But if she manages to, her strong Hawkeyes-centric fanbase will be there to support her.