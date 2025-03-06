Iowa Fans Toast to Lisa Bluder's Viral Big Ten Beverage Moment
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team got off to an excellent start to their 2025 NCAA postseason as they routed the Wisconsin Badgers in the first round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament by a score of 81-54.
It was a balanced scoring effort from the Hawkeyes. Star guard Lucy Olsen led them with 19 points while three starters scored 9 points apiece and the fourth starter scored 8.
There was a lively atmosphere in attendance to watch the Hawkeyes and first-year head coach Jan Jensen lead her team to victory. And several former Hawkeyes icons were in attendance, including Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark and her Iowa head coach, Lisa Bluder.
And at one point while spectating her former program, Bluder was shown on the Peacock broadcast drinking a Bud Light beer.
One X user posted a screenshot of Bluder mid-drink with the caption, "Lisa Bluder: A True Hawkeye".
And they're not the only person who loved seeing Bluder enjoying herself in this way, as several other Hawkeyes fans flocked to social media to share their sentiment.
"Seeing Lisa Bluder down a Bud Light on live television may be an all-time moment in Iowa sports history," added Hawkeye Beacon analyst Eliot Clough.
CBS Sports Hawkeyes insider David Eickholt added, "Iowa is 1-0 when the broadcast shows Lisa Bluder chugging a Bud Light".
Hawkeye Report's Kyle Huesmann added, "Lisa Bluder with Bud Light. Wow that was absolutely electrifying to see on TV."
Perhaps Bluder's Bud Light chug was a good luck charm, which means the Hawkeyes will need her to down another one during their next Big Ten Tournament game.