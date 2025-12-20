Iowa's Jan Jensen Admits What Went Wrong Defensively vs UConn

Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball head coach Jan Jensen knew her team had a tough task ahead of them in facing the undefeated No. 1-ranked UConn Huskies on December 20.

She conveyed as much when saying, "I think this team has the potential to go down as one of Geno's best teams. Every single one of them, even the ones that come off the bench — [they] are deep off the bench — are really, really good... With a team like UConn that is so fast, and they're almost flawless in every aspect of the game. There's no time to get too high, and certainly low," when speaking about the game on December 16.

And UConn proved to be too much for Iowa on Saturday, as the Huskies won by a score of 90-64 at the Barclays Center in New York for the Shark Beauty Women's Champions Classic.

Iowa head coach Jan Jensen talks to her bench during a game against the Lindenwood Lions Dec. 13, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jan Jensen Speaks on Loss to UConn

Jensen spoke with the media after Saturday's defeat and seemed to suggest that one defensive decision she made was a mistake.

"UConn is just, they're the standard," Jensen said when asked about where her defense needs to be to reach a championship caliber level, per a YouTube video from @WomensChampsClassic. "Kylie Feuerbach is our key defender, and she's the key... And she was not able to play her normal minutes. She was only able to play nine. And that was an unsteady feeling, because she's the heart and soul of our defense. So not having her, that kind of threw us a bit. And then we were really forced to go through a lot of different lineups.

"Kylie is kind of an Energizer Bunny. She's very fit; she hardly comes out. So that threw us, defensively. But I would have liked to have seen what had happened, had we not had that mishap," she continued. "If you're going to stay in games with teams that are as great as UConn, you need everybody, every minute. And we didn't have her, and then we didn't play very particularly well in our inside game. But defensively, I've loved our defense all year. I think it has been pretty good. I think it had some really sound moments today.

"I stuck in the zone longer, I stayed with it longer because we didn't have Kylie... But I definitely should have pulled out of that zone a little quicker, and just kept them off cadence," Jensen concluded.

At least Jensen was willing to try something unorthodox to stop down UConn's elite offense. The Hawkeyes will try to bounce back from this loss against Penn State on December 28.

