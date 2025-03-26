Women's Fastbreak On SI

Iowa's Jan Jensen Sends Heartfelt Message to Hawkeyes Fans After NCAA Tournament Loss

Iowa Hawkeyes coach Jan Jensen addressed her team and fanbase after being eliminated in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Grant Young

Iowa women’s basketball head coach Jan Jensen speaks with reporters during the team’s media day Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa women’s basketball head coach Jan Jensen speaks with reporters during the team’s media day Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team's 2025 season came to a conclusion on March 24, when they were defeated by the No. 3-seeded Oklahoma Sooners in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

While the Hawkeyes didn't come all that close to returning to the NCAA National Championship game for a third consecutive season, there are still a lot of positive takeaways from what was Jan Jensen's first season at the Hawkeyes program's helm.

The team received excellent contributions from key players, developed young talent, and continued to build upon the cultural cornerstones the program has become known for, all while keeping their gigantic fan base intact.

Jensen touched upon these wins after losing in the NCAA Tournament with two separate X posts on March 24. The first one wrote, "I am so proud of our Hawks. Though,unfortunately, today wasn’t our best day,kudos to OU.
In time, we’ll easily recall the many wonderful days we had together.🖤💛 Together, we grew, stayed the course & became 1 of 32.
Thx, Hawks! I love you guys & forever proud to be your coach❤️".

A subsequent post wrote, "Hawk Fans, thx you from the bottom of my heart.❤️ There truly isn’t a fanbase like you.🖤💛 Thx for holding & for choosing to support our team & me in this transition year. Your support means the world to us. Here’s to all that was & to all that is yet to be! God bless & THX YOU!🙌🏼".

It will be exciting to see how Iowa continues to improve as a program during Jensen's second season as head coach in 2025-26.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News