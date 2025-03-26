Iowa's Jan Jensen Sends Heartfelt Message to Hawkeyes Fans After NCAA Tournament Loss
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team's 2025 season came to a conclusion on March 24, when they were defeated by the No. 3-seeded Oklahoma Sooners in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
While the Hawkeyes didn't come all that close to returning to the NCAA National Championship game for a third consecutive season, there are still a lot of positive takeaways from what was Jan Jensen's first season at the Hawkeyes program's helm.
The team received excellent contributions from key players, developed young talent, and continued to build upon the cultural cornerstones the program has become known for, all while keeping their gigantic fan base intact.
Jensen touched upon these wins after losing in the NCAA Tournament with two separate X posts on March 24. The first one wrote, "I am so proud of our Hawks. Though,unfortunately, today wasn’t our best day,kudos to OU.
In time, we’ll easily recall the many wonderful days we had together.🖤💛 Together, we grew, stayed the course & became 1 of 32.
Thx, Hawks! I love you guys & forever proud to be your coach❤️".
A subsequent post wrote, "Hawk Fans, thx you from the bottom of my heart.❤️ There truly isn’t a fanbase like you.🖤💛 Thx for holding & for choosing to support our team & me in this transition year. Your support means the world to us. Here’s to all that was & to all that is yet to be! God bless & THX YOU!🙌🏼".
It will be exciting to see how Iowa continues to improve as a program during Jensen's second season as head coach in 2025-26.