Iowa Women's Basketball Sells Out Without Caitlin Clark
There's no question that former Iowa Hawkeye Caitlin Clark has brought unprecedented attention to the sport of women's basketball.
While this was conveyed quite clearly during her first season with the Indiana Fever, all of the extraordinary hype around the 22-year-old started while she was at the University of Iowa.
Clark's consecutive trips to the NCAA National Championship game in 2023 and 2024 came after entire seasons spent in front of energetic crowds and full gyms. Especially in the 2023-24 season, when Clark was chasing the NCAA's all-time scoring crown, each time she took the court felt like a coronation in front of thousands of adoring fans.
All of this hype prompted Iowa to sell out their season tickets, which is an impressive accomplishment for any college sports team. Yet, given Clark's stature in the sport, Iowa selling out its home games wasn't a surprise.
The bigger surprise arrived Wednesday, when the Iowa Women's Basketball's social media accounts announced that all season tickets for this upcoming 2024-25 season have also been sold out.
Of course, the reason this comes as a surprise is that Clark is no longer at Iowa. However, this serves as proof that Iowa's fanbase (or at least their season ticket holders) doesn't solely consist of just Clark supporters, and instead attended games because they loved the entire team.
Clark reposted this announcement on her Instagram story Wednesday with the caption, "Save me a ticket please".
Despite this sell-out news, it's hard to imagine that Clark will struggle to get access to games whenever she wants it.