Jalen Rose Makes His Opinion of Caitlin Clark Extremely Clear

While Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark has done a ton to build her massive fan base when she's not hooping (such as philanthropic efforts, thoughtful responses when speaking with the media, and making other public appearances), there's no question that Caitlin Clark fans become Caitlin Clark fans because of what Caitlin Clark does on the basketball court.

Many fans were introduced to Clark during the final two years of her incredible college run at the University of Iowa, where she set the NCAA record for most points scored in a career, for both men and women. Others became Clark fans once she started cooking in the WNBA. And others have known about Clark since before Angel Reese taunted her in the 2023 NCAA National Championship game.

One of the latter group is NBA icon turned sports television personality Jalen Rose. And during a July 2 interview with Nicholas Ballasy, Rose spoke about watching No. 22 hoop.

"First off, let me tell y'all a secret: My alum school is Michigan, and all y'all got introduced to Caitlin in the last 12 or 24 months. She has been pulling up from the logo for five years!" Rose said when asked about Clark being subjected to rough play by her WNBA peers. "So this idea that, 'Oh, she just started balling' is crazy to me, because she has been balling!"

He then added, "The second thing is, she's not having it. She can protect herself. She's a beast... I just saw one of her teammates push somebody down [and] got 600,000 TikTok followers. I love Caitlin. Dribble, pass, and shoot. Big Ten [Conference]. She's good!

"She’s about to be averaging 30 in two years,” Rose continued.

Count Rose as another fan of Clark.

