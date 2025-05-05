Jan Jensen Asks Adoring Caitlin Clark Question After Logo Shot at Fever's Iowa Game
The women's basketball world is still in awe of what Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark did on Sunday, in what was her first competitive game since last September.
Clark finished the Fever's May 4 WNBA preseason game against the Brazilian National Team (played at the University of Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena) with 16 points in 19 minutes. While she looked great throughout the game, three of those points specifically are still the talk of basketball right now.
When dribbling down the court with about 30 seconds left in the third quarter, Clark decided to pull up from a little bit behind the spot where she drained an exceedingly deep three to break the NCAA all-time scoring record (which Iowa christened with a No. 22 logo on the floor).
This shot, which was 36 feet away from the basket, hit nothing but net.
This insane shot from the 23-year-old has gone insanely viral, as just about every major media site and account has posted about it extensively.
The Iowa women's basketball team's X account posted a photo of the shot-making moment with the caption, "From Downtown Iowa City 😏".
And Hawkeyes head coach Jan Jensen (who was the lead assistant coach during Clark's Iowa career) commented on this post, writing, "I mean…👀! Who but @CaitlinClark22 can typically deliver something special?!🤩".
It's certainly a fair question for Jensen to ask, and she has probably seen Clark hit more of these deep threes (both in games and in practices) than just about anybody else.