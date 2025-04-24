Jan Jensen Sends Iowa Fans Strong Message About 'Explosive' Hawkeyes Transfer
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team had been relatively quiet over the past several weeks when it came to their activity in the NCAA transfer portal.
However, that changed on April 23 when news broke that the Hawkeyes had signed former Georgia Tech guard Chazadi "Chit-Chat" Wright, who averaged 7.2 points and 2.6 assists per game for the Yellow Jackets last season.
It will be interesting to see whether Wright competes for a starting guard spot, which has become vacant after Lucy Olsen was drafted by the Washington Mystics earlier this month. What's for sure is that Hawkeyes head coach Jan Jensen is excited about this addition, which she has relayed in several messages.
In an April 24 X post, Kyle Huesmann of Hawkeye Report quoted Jensen saying, “We are thrilled with the addition of Chit Chat to our team. She is a skilled, explosive guard that is relentless on both ends of the floor. She is a great fit in every way, and I can’t wait for our fans to watch her play."
Jensen also made her own X post responding to a highlight reel of Wright that the Hawkeyes women's basketball account posted, saying, "Hawk Fans, I'm beyond excited to officially welcome our newest Hawkeye, @ChazadiW She's skilled, fast & fun and you're gonna love watching her play!🙌🏽She's also an incredible young woman in every realm!😊 Thx for joining us, Chit-Chat! We can't wait until you're here! Let's Goooo!"
Perhaps the Hawkeyes will make more transfer portal additions in the coming weeks.