Jayson Tatum Joins Patrick Mahomes in Competition for Next WNBA Expansion Franchise
On October 30, NFL insider Adam Schefter sent shock waves across the women's basketball community by breaking news that Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes wants to bring a WNBA expansion team to Kansas City.
"As WNBA expansion continues, ownership of the NWSL's KC Current — which includes Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany — has met with the WNBA and is in contention to bring the league's next franchise to Kansas City. Mahomes also co-owns the KC Royals and Sporting KC," Schefter wrote on X.
This news comes after the WNBA (which is adding the Golden State Valkyries as their 13th franchise in 2025 before adding franchises in Toronto and Portland in 2026) declared that they'd like to add a 16th franchise by the 2028 season.
Mahomes spoke about this in front of the media on Thursday, saying, "We want to get basketball to Kansas City in general and then WNBA. The success that they've had this last season and these last few seasons, it's kind of a no-brainer," per Chiefs reporter Jodi Newsome.
Mahomes later added, "It was cool that we were able to get this soccer team, this women's soccer team here in the Current and they're going into the playoffs now and you see the support that they have. So let's try to get a WNBA team in here as well [with] that same ownership group... and I want to continue to work with them to take that next step and get a WNBA team here.''
However, Mahomes isn't the only sports icon who wants to get in on a WNBA expansion franchise. Sportico's Jacob Feldman wrote on X Thursday, "Exclusive: Jayson Tatum is part of a high-powered group aiming to bring the WNBA to St. Louis.
"Tatum (an STL native) could become the 1st active NBA player to own part of a W team, which is newly allowed in the league's CBA.
"But competition for Franchise 16 is already fierce."
It will be fascinating to see which (if either) of these superstars in their respective sports will help get their desired city the WNBA's 16th franchise in the future.