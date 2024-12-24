Jeff Teague Claims Caitlin Clark Wouldn't Score vs Bronny James in a One on One Game
During her November 21 appearance on the "Roommates Show" podcast, Las Vegas Aces superstar and 2024 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson asserted that she could beat New York Knicks star Josh Hart if they faced off in a one-on-one game.
"[It] would be like 8 to 11, me," Wilson said to Hart when they discussed how a 1-on-1 between them would go. "I get ball first? Yeah, you're not going to get it back."
"I'm not saying you're going to go scoreless, but 8 to 11 I feel like is pretty solid," she continued. "So what do you think you'll be, Josh? Don't piss me off."
Hart initially responded by jokingly saying he'd win 11 to 2 before adding, "I would say like a good 11... 7."
"Okay, that's fair," said Wilson. "You got 7? Okay."
This has sparked debate within the basketball community about whether top WNBA players would actually have a shot at beating NBA stars.
And former NBA player Jeff Teague made a bold declaration about this during a December 23 episode of the "Club 520 Podcast".
"Caitlin [Clark] would not score a point on Bronny [James], bro," Teague said when asked who would win a one-on-one game between these two 2024 rookies. "She might not even get a shot off, bro."
Teague later added that Bronny would beat A'ja Wilson "20 to 0" if they were to play.
Later on, Teague added of Bronny and Clark, "He would beat her by 60 [points]. He would legit beat her 20 [to] 0. [Bronny's younger brother] Bryce James would beat her 20 to 0.
"He is 10 times more athletic than her," Teague continued when comparing Bronny and Clark. "He can do everything better than her. She's a girl, bro."
We have a feeling this take from Teague is going to ruffle some feathers.