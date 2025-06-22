Jimmy Fallon's 7-Word Caitlin Clark Physical Treatment Plea Says It All

Even since Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark was poked in the eye and then shoved to the ground in a span of about 30 seconds during her team's June 17 game against the Connecticut Sun, the debate about whether she's being subjected to unnecessarily physical treatment from her WNBA opponents has been reignited.

Then again, this conversation has never really gone away since Clark entered the league in 2024, given that she was knocked and pushed around during her entire rookie campaign. And even though she spent much of this past offseason bulking up in the weight room, this hasn't kept opposing teams from trying to bully her on the basketball court.

While the left quad strain Clark suffered during her team's May 24 game against the New York Liberty wasn't the result of physical defense on her, her three-week absence afterward highlighted just how badly the league needs her to be healthy and on the court, given how much league-wide ratings plummeted during that time.

This seemed to be the basis of American comedy icon Jimmy Fallon's sentiment during a recent TV appearance, which was posted on X by @drafts95452567.

Speaking to the camera, Fallon said, "Protect Caitlin Clark at all costs, please?" After making a joke about the recent physical play in the WNBA.

"Enough of this! Please!" he then added.

Jimmy Fallon mentioned Caitlin and the WNBA



“What is going on? Protect Caitlin Clark at all costs, please. Enough of this.” 😭 pic.twitter.com/fmRltDI64F — drafts (@drafts95452567) June 22, 2025

Fallon is clearly just as fed up with this Clark's physical treatment as all of her other fans, which comprises a large chunk of the entire league's attention and revenue.

