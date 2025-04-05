Women's Fastbreak On SI

Joyce Edwards Credits A'ja Wilson for South Carolina Dynasty After Final Four Win

South Carolina Gamecocks freshman Joyce Edwards offered A'ja Wilson powerful praise after securing a trip to the NCAA national championship.

Grant Young

Apr 3, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards (8) during practice at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team advanced to their second consecutive NCAA national championship game after a dominant 74-57 win over the Texas Longhorns in the Final Four on April 4.

Per usual, the Gamecocks employed a diverse scoring attack during the game, as no player scored more than 14 points, but seven players scored at least 6 points. The player who stood out the most for them was freshman Joyce Edwards, who scored 13 points while also adding 11 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Gamecocks were playing in front of royalty, as 2024 WNBA MVP and former Gamecocks superstar A'ja Wilson (who was a key part of the team's first NCAA championship squad in 2017) was in attendance during the game.

When Edwards spoke with ESPN's Holly Rowe after the game, she showed major praise for Wilson.

"I mean, everything. The reason we're here is because of her," Edwards said when asked what it means to have Wilson watching her play, per an X post from ESPN. "I feel like it's crazy for her to see it full circle, how her legacy is inspiring other girls just like me to come out here and play."

While most would argue that head coach Dawn Staley is the sole reason for the Gamecocks' dynasty (which Edwards would surely agree with), there's no doubt that Wilson's success with South Carolina and then in the WNBA convinced other future Gamecocks players that they could do the same.

Now the Gamecocks await the winner of the other Final Four game between UConn and UCLA to see who they'll face on Sunday.

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

