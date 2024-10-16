JuJu Watkins' Day Made By 'Sweet' Message From NBA All-Star
USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins appears poised to continue her ascent into superstardom during the upcoming 2024-25 NCAA women's basketball season.
In fact, Watkins even had NBA icon Charles Barkley asserting that she "probably is even better" than Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark during a recent podcast episode.
Regardless of whether Barkley's sentiment is true, what's for certain is that Watkins isn't content with what she's done and has been in the lab honing her craft this offseason. She was even seen putting work in with NBA superstar DeMar DeRozan earlier this summer.
It was clear during that workout that DeRozan had a lot of respect for Watkins. And he continued that sentiment with a powerful message about the USC sophomore.
CBS Sports reporter Ashley Nicole Moss made an X post on Tuesday that showed her relaying a message from DeRozan about, "What makes Watkins special?"
"[DeRozan] said, 'Her hunger and her drive to want to be special. The attention to detail, knowledge and preparation she puts into the game. I've watched her since she was in 8th grade, so humble and willing to work, ask questions, and carry herself with no ego but has a killer instinct when it's time to win. She for sure is one-of-one,'" Moss said.
"He's so sweet, he's so sweet," Watkins responded with a smile. "I mean, that just makes my day, honestly. And him saying that, as someone who is also in LA, and went to [USC] as well, it just means the world. So shoutout DeMar."
We wouldn't be surprised to see DeRozan sitting courtside at some of Watkins' home games this season.