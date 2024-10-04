Women's Fastbreak On SI

JuJu Watkins Makes Her Adoration of LeBron James Abundantly Clear

USC Trojans icon JuJu Watkins proved that she knows ball when speaking about LeBron James on Thursday.

Grant Young

Mar 30, 2024; Portland, OR, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) steps back during the second half against Baylor Lady Bears guard Bella Fontleroy (22) in the semifinals of the Portland Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2024; Portland, OR, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) steps back during the second half against Baylor Lady Bears guard Bella Fontleroy (22) in the semifinals of the Portland Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It didn't take long for USC Trojans women's basketball star JuJu Watkins to become a household name in not just women's college basketball, but in the entire basketball community.

As a freshman last season, Watkins put USC women's basketball back on the map, leading them to an Elite Eight matchup against Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies during the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

While Watkins and her team came up short in that game, she now has an elite supporting cast that should propel the Women of Troy to their best season in a long time.

Watkins is now deep in preparation for the start of the 2024-25 NCAA season. However, she still found the time to praise another Los Angeles basketball legend during a recent interview.

X user @MaskedInLA posted a video of Watkins being asked by a reporter, "Three seconds left in the game. You're down by one. Only one player can take the final shot. James Harden or LeBron James?"

"LeBron," Watkins responded with no hesitation.

"Okay. LeBron or Kawhi Leonard?" the reporter then asked.

"LeBron," Watkins said while shaking her head, as if dissing the audacity of such an absurd ask.

"LeBron James or Kevin Durant?"

Watkins paused for a moment to ponder before saying, "LeBron."

"Really? Okay, we got a different one," the reported responded. "LeBron or Steph Curry?"

"LeBron," said Watkins.

"Okay, this last one is gonna get you. LeBron or Kobe Bryant?"

"Oh... Alright, I'm going to say, I'm just gonna say LeBron," said Watkins.

The general sentiment from fans is that Watkins got this one right; which is proven by LeBron boasting the best clutch shooting stats in league history.

Watkins surely made a lot of diehard LA basketball fans happy with this one — despite not showing Kobe love at the end.

