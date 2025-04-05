JuJu Watkins Opens Up About ACL Injury Recovery State of Mind
On March 24, USC Trojans superstar sophomore and National Player of the Year award winner JuJu Watkins suffered a torn ACL during the first quarter of her team's NCAA Tournament game.
As soon as Watkins went down while driving to the basket just a few minutes into the game, viewers feared the worst. And the worst was confirmed later that evening, declaring she had indeed torn her ACL and ensuring that Watkins would not only miss the rest of the 2025 NCAA Tournament but will be sidelined for an extended period of time.
Watkins had been relatively quiet about the injury in the days afterward, only popping up on social media to show her team love after their Elite Eight loss to UConn about a week later. However, Watkins spoke with ESPN College GameDay on Saturday and detailed aspects of her recovery.
"You know, I'm a firm believer in everything happens for a reason," Watkins said, per an X post from @espnW. "I think my first week, I was in complete shock, and [it's] the first time that I've dealt with this type of adversity.
"So I'm really just getting prepared for what's to come and ready to just get to work and get to work in rehab so that I'm back on the floor with my teammates," she added.
It's hard to hear that Watkins says she was in "complete shock" after the injury. But it's awesome to see her smiling and keeping an optimistic mindset as she enters the surgery, recovery, and rehab process over the next several months.