JuJu Watkins Reveals Why She's 'Grateful' for USC vs UCLA Rivalry After Big Ten Loss
The USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins rivalry is one of the most historic and iconic rivalries in all of college athletics, and spans dozens of sports.
Both teams migrating to the Big Ten Conference after the Pac-12 Conference's dissolution ensured that this Southern California rivalry could persist. And there's arguably no sport where it's better right now than women's basketball.
USC and UCLA are arguably two of the country's top four teams. While USC came out victorious during the two times these teams played in the regular season, UCLA got their lick back during the Big Ten Tournament Championship game with a 72-67 win.
Trojans star sophomore JuJu Watkins (who passed former Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark to become second on the all-time NCAAW list for most points scored through her first two seasons) spoke with the media postgame. And when asked about having to play UCLA three times this season, Watkins offered an insightful response.
“I think it’s always hard. Of course, three times, even two times, just knowing that we've already done our scout, they’ve done their scout, so figuring out ways to tweak it," Watkins said, per a video from the USCAthletics YouTube account.
“But we were excited to play them as well. It’s not like we shy away from competition. We’re always grateful to play them because they always push us and we push them. So we were very welcoming to this game, and our coaches prepared us. We just struggled in the second half," she continued.
Perhaps USC can get the last laugh for this rivalry's 2024-25 series if Watkins' Trojans face UCLA in the NCAA Tournament.