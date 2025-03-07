JuJu Watkins Shrugs Off USC Scoring Milestone After Big Ten Win vs Indiana
The USC Trojans and JuJu Watkins had nearly a week off before traveling to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Tournament, but there was no rust for Watkins as she registered another 30-point performance in a 84-79 win over Indiana.
In the process, Watkins continued her ascent up the record books in USC women's basketball history, reaching second all-time in 30-point games for the program.
But as has become typical in her short college career, Watkins wasn't fazed by the milestone. When she was asked how she processes her position in both USC and women's basketball history amid only her sophomore season, the USC star made it clear where her focus lies.
"I don't really think about it much, if I'm being honest," Watkins said while shrugging. "Like I said, I just go out there and play for the team and whatever's needed in me, I do. Yeah, I think it's just a testament to the long nights in the gym and a team and a coach that really trusts in me. I'm able to play to the best of my ability".
Watkins showed off that ability against Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament quarter-finals, leading all scorers with 31 points as her Trojans advanced. The National Player of the Year frontrunner showed why she is in pole position for the most prestigious postseason awards, once again wowing with her penchant for getting buckets.
It seems inevitable Watkins will find her name at the top of the list of 30-point games in program history, likely in short order. USC fans are probably expecting to see a few more in March alone.