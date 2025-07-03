Women's Fastbreak On SI

Julie Vanloo's Luggage Wait Before Joining Sparks vs Liberty Sums Up Saga

New Los Angeles Sparks guard Julie Vanloo had quite the odyssey to get with her new team after being cut by the Golden State Valkyries.
Grant Young|
Jun 1, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Julie Vanloo (35) yells during the second quarter against the Minnesota Lynx at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Jun 1, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Julie Vanloo (35) yells during the second quarter against the Minnesota Lynx at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On June 30, news broke that the Golden State Valkyries had cut veteran guard Julie Vanloo. This announcement came while Vanloo was on a plane flight back to the San Francisco Bay Area after having been in Europe, playing for Team Belgium in the 2025 EuroBasket tournament.

The Valkyries received a lot of criticism for deciding to cut Vanloo in this way, and Vanloo made her frustration about how Golden State handled this whole situation apparent with a social media post that included her writing, "Honestly, that stung. I understand it’s business, but nothing prepares you for the loneliness that comes with getting cut. It feels like the whole world suddenly crashes on your shoulders."

However, it didn't take long for Vanloo to find a new home, as it was announced on July 3 that she had been signed by the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sparks are playing the New York Liberty on July 3, and Vanloo immediately came to join her new team. However, per an X post from Alfred Corriette added a fascinating wrinkle to Vanloo actually joining Los Angeles, which wrote, "Coach Roberts in the pregame presser said that Vanloo was waiting outside of Barclays Center with her luggage until the official confirmation that she was awarded on waivers".

What's more, photos of Vanloo doing exactly this have since surfaced on social media. ESPN's Sean Hurd posted a photo of Vanloo waiting with her luggage outside the arena, right next to a photo of her warming up in Sparks attire before Thursday's game. He said the two photos were taken 25 minutes from each other.

After what must have been a hectic few days, Vanloo is surely just happy to be with a new team.

Recommended Reading:

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Share on XFollow GrvntYoung
Home/News