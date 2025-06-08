Kate Martin Opens Up About Playing Ex-Aces Team After Valkyries Win
The Golden State Valkyries improved to 3-4 on the 2025 WNBA regular season after their 95-68 dismantling of the Las Vegas Aces on June 7.
This was arguably the most impressive performance the Valkyries have produced all season (and therefore in the team's WNBA career, as this is their first season), as the Aces are the much more talented team. However, the Valkyries showed true grit and played a clean 40 minutes, thus cementing a big home win in front of their home crowd.
Valkyries standout Kate Martin put a great performance together, as she scored 12 points (on 5 of 11 shooting) and added 7 rebounds while being a +30 on the floor. She also produced several elite individual plays during the game, including getting multiple buckets when being defended by reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson.
Of course, Martin spent her rookie 2024 WNBA season with the Aces. And after Golden State's win, Martin spoke about facing off against her former team.
"It was very exciting. You know, I felt very grateful for my entire time in Vegas, and for that coaching staff and all the players that are still on the team that I got to play with last year," Martin said when asked about playing against the Aces, per an X post from @FeverTrick22.
"I think it was just more excitement to see them and to get to play against them," she added.
It's cool to see just how much Martin has grown since entering the WNBA, and Saturday's performance against the Aces is proof of that.