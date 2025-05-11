Kate Martin's Dad Reflects on Caitlin Clark Relationship Growing Pains at Iowa
Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin were arguably the two most important pieces of the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team's fantastic run over the past few years, which included them going to two consecutive NCAA national championship games in 2023 and 2024.
While they couldn't win a national championship, Clark and Martin will still go down as legends of their school. And more wholesome than their on-court accolades is the relationship that Clark and Martin built during their Iowa tenure, as they are now the best of friends.
However, it seems that their relationship wasn't always so smooth, which Martin's dad Matt conveyed during a May 8 episode of Off the Air with Matt Randazzo.
"I just think Caitlin Clark is special. And I saw it, Caitlin's freshman year," Matt said. "And I remember Kate and I talking, and you know, Caitlin has a personality. Until she trusts you, she can be abrasive. And her and Kate worked on that relationship; they both worked on it. And [they] became very close and very good friends.
"But I remember telling Kate, 'Listen: This girl is special. If you guys can make this work, I really think you can maybe compete for Big Ten Championships or something. I think you can do some really special things,'" Martin continued. "Obviously, I didn't think they'd go to back-to-back Final Fours and championship games, but they were able to do it."
He then added, "It worked out better than I ever thought."
There's no doubt that what Clark and Martin accomplished at Iowa is nothing short of special.