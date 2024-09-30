Kate Martin's Girlfriend Rocks Viral Aces A'ja Wilson-Inspired Pregame Outfits
While the Las Vegas Aces didn't play up to par during their 87-77 loss to the New York Liberty on Sunday, the team made a lot of waves with what they wore to Barclays Center before the game began.
Every Aces player was seen wearing different jerseys of the 2024 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson as they exited their team bus before the game.
An X post from Aliyah Funschelle that showcased each of these players — which started with beloved former Iowa Hawkeyes rookie Kate Martin — already has over 1.2 million views on the platform.
While Martin was rocking this camouflage and Timberland boot-inspired outfit before the game began, it was her girlfriend Claire Gransee who was wearing the outfit after the Aces game ended.
For those who don't know, Gransee, like Martin, is a graduate of the University of Iowa and currently lives in Boston. Martin and Gransee sparked relationship rumors back in June when a photo of the two posing together in a mirror was posted on Martin's Instagram story.
Since then, both Martin and Gransee have made multiple posts about each other, and have always documented some of the moments they've been able to share (which isn't often, given that they live on opposite coasts).
It appears that Gransee is visiting Martin in New York while the Aces are facing the Liberty this weekend because she posted a TikTok video of her wearing Martin's A'ja Wilson-inspired pregame outfit on Sunday with the caption, "Whose outfit is who trend!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🤞🤞🤞@katemartin03".
It's cool to see the couple getting to spend time together while Martin is on the East Coast.
And if the Aces don't recover from their Game 1 loss against the Liberty quickly, Martin soon will have all offseason to spend with Gransee.