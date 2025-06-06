Women's Fastbreak On SI

Kate Martin's Girlfriend Shows Birthday Love With Heartwarming Photo Collage

Kate Martin's girlfriend Claire Gransee gave the Valkyries star a wholesome shoutout on her 25th birthday.

Grant Young

Jun 1, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin (20) dribbles against the Minnesota Lynx during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Golden State Valkyries are currently facing the Phoenix Mercury in hopes of snapping a three-game losing streak. However, regardless of how the game concludes, Thursday marks a celebration for former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar turned Valkyries standout Kate Martin, as June 5 is her 25th birthday.

Martin quickly became one of the WNBA's most beloved players after getting drafted by the Aces in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Despite the odds being against her for making that team, Martin managed to carve a role out for herself off the bench and prove her worth in the world's best women's basketball league.

As a result, Martin was selected by the Valkyries in their Expansion Draft last December and is now currently averaging over 15 minutes per game with the team.

Martin also made waves last year when she went public regarding her relationship with Claire Gransee. And on Thursday, Gransee posted an Instagram story showing several wholesome photos of her and Martin. Her post was captioned, "birthday chick! easiest person to celebrate and love! love you so big, everything is better with you! this is 15!"

A screenshot of the story was posted on X by user @hearts4bueckers, who wrote, "aw stop".

Gransee isn't the only person to show Martin love, as Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark (who played with Martin for four years at Iowa) also posted an Instagram story that featured a photo of them walking together with the caption, "see you v soon ily 🖤 @katemartin
"happy birthday kater!!!!!!”

Clark's Fever and Martin's Valkyries face each other in exactly two weeks, on June 19. This is sure to cause a wholesome reunion between the two former Hawkeyes.

