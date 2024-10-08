Kate Martin Takes Friendship Bracelet Given By Young Fan Wholesomely Serious
When women's basketball fans think about wholesome players in the WNBA, there's s very good chance that Kate Martin is the first player that comes to mind.
Martin created a massive fanbase for herself while playing alongside Caitlin Clark at the University of Iowa. She then built upon that fanbase upon getting drafted by the Las Vegas Aces and becoming an endearing rookie that her teammates adored from day one.
One reason why Martin has become so beloved is because of the way she interacts with fans. No matter what she has going on, Martin always appears willing to sign another autograph, take another photo, or find some other way to make a fan's day.
And one of the most heartwarming recent examples of this dedication was caught on video.
Before the Aces' October 4 game against the New York Liberty, Martin met up with a young fan who gave her a matching friendship bracelet with what she was wearing.
Then the same fan (and her parents, of course) traveled across the country for the Aces' next game, which was a home contest against the Liberty.
Martin met up with the young fan before the game, and the two shared a conversation about Martin's new bracelet.
"I love it, it looks so good," Martin said while holding the fan's friendship bracelet, per X user @superfanvivian. "I've been keeping mine, I've been wearing it. But I can't wear it during the game... It would fall off on the court probably. And I don't want to lose it, because that's our friendship bracelet."
The fan then showed off her stuffed animal to Martin, who asked what show it's from.
Then Martin gave the fan a high-five before they parted ways.
Martin made it very clear that she was NOT willing to lose her new friendship bracelet.